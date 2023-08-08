FILE - Corn grows in front of an ethanol refinery on July 22, 2021, in Chancellor, S.D. Opponents of planned liquid carbon dioxide pipelines in the Midwest won a victory Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when an Iowa judge ruled that a state law that gives surveyors the right to enter private property is unconstitutional. Pipeline company Navigator CO2 Ventures's planned pipeline would cut through five states — Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota — and carry carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors to a site in Illinois. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)