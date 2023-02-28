9WAND) — Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC announced it has filed an updated permit application with the Illinois Commerce Commission. This new proposal reflects an expanded scope of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage project Heartland Greenway. This includes the addition of 42 miles of proposed pipeline that will connect to additional permanent storage locations in central Illinois.
“Our team is excited to advance the development of additional permanent storage locations for the Heartland Greenway platform,” said Navigator CEO Matt Vining. “The updated permit and expanded footprint allow us to address the increasing commercial demand regionally, especially within the Illinois industrial complex.”
