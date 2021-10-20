SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Employees of Sangamon County Animal Control called for the removal of the department director after sending a letter including a vote of no confidence to the county board.
These employees said they are calling into question the leadership qualities of Greg Largent. In the letter, they said information has been brought to him about animal welfare and employee concerns, but he "exhibits ignorance as his defense."
"This indicates to us that he either lacks interest in day-to-day operations of this department, or more plainly, that he simply does not care about the individuals or animals under his control," the employees said.
The employees added Largent's actions have left them "disheartened" in the past two years. They said after testing their willpower and confidence in his skill to lead, morale "has plummeted to levels never seen in this department."
The majority vote of no confidence included votes from animal control officers, kennel attendants and clerical staff. The full letter from these employees is attached to this story.
A statement from Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, which was sent out to media Wednesday night, was critical of these employees for not raising their concerns earlier. He said the following:
"Over a month ago, Sangamon County began an internal review of Animal Control. During this review, Sangamon County Human Resources has interviewed both staff and management of the department. The review is nearing its conclusion; all but one employee who signed the letter participated in those interviews.
"Management and staffing levels are significant issues mentioned by most in the department, but not one employee raised a concern of systemic animal abuse. In addition to no employee bringing animal abuse or criminal neglect claims to Human Resources, no employee grievances have been filed concerning animal care at the facility.
"However, claims made in the letter from some employees go beyond a grievance on staffing levels and management. Given the recent opportunity to vocalize concerns, the allegations in the letter should have been shared by employees during the internal review.
"Allegations of criminal animal abuse and neglect are taken very seriously by the County Board. We will share this letter with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. As ISP continues its investigation, they will interview employees and volunteers they deem necessary. Sangamon County has also contacted the Illinois Department of Agriculture to ask that they make a return visit to the facility to interview employees. As previously stated, if it is determined that any of these allegations are accurate, Sangamon County will not hesitate to act. The appropriate next step is to allow ISP and the Department of Agriculture to complete their investigations. We will make a detailed report of their findings available to the public."
The animal control department has come under fire in recent weeks after leaders with WILD Canine Rescue made claims that botched euthanizations have happened and animals are wrongfully dying, with deaths including as many as 17 cats. Many of those deaths, they claimed, were from an extremely contagious upper respiratory disease.
In a surprise inspection performed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture on Monday, a report showed no violations were found. Sangamon County spokesman Jeff Wilhite said in a statement that Illinois State Police have started to investigate after they were asked to.
