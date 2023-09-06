SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau announced their tourism numbers from 2022 on Wednesday. Last year, the tourism industry made a $536.8 million local impact and contributed $17.2 million in local tax revenue.
"Tourism is a major industry in Sangamon County so it's not surprising for us that we are approaching over $500 million in outside expenditures," said Scott Dahl, the Director of Visit Springfield. "That really trickles down to hotels and attractions and restaurants and gas stations, so the entire city feels the effect of tourism."
Dahl said these increases came from a partnership in the Visit Springfield team, City of Springfield officials, the Springfield Hotel & Lodging Association, and the Illinois Office of Tourism. He said now that the city has fully recovered from the pandemic, the focus is shifting to a more sustained growth pattern.
"We have the Capitol Complex being remodeled, the Old State Capitol being remodeled, the new 100 million dollar transportation hub that is being constructed right now," said Dahl. "Those are all expected to be done by 2026 when we have the 100 year anniversary of Route 66 so we are expecting millions of international visitors in Sangamon County. "
Dahl also said projects like the Scheel's Sports Park improvements to the BOS Center will also bring increases in tourists to the city. While the numbers for 2023 won't be released until next year, Dahl said tourism has been very successful this summer. He expects the Illinois State Fair to break records for attendance, and profits numbers to break records in the county.
Already, the city is on track to sell one million hotel room nights a year, which is a dramatic increase from the pandemic, and even pre-pandemic years.
"We had more traveler expenditures in 2022 than we even did in 2019 so those are record numbers coming off of the post-pandemic era," said Dahl. "We are excited to see them build and even grow as we look at future years.
The boost in tourism is also supporting 4,700 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry in Sangamon County. For more information on this economic growth, click this link.
