SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad.
Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls.
In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required certification could be obtained.
Over the past eight weeks the County and Rescue Squad leadership offered multiple EMR training classes to members.
Now, a majority of squad members are certified EMR or above, and additional trainings are ongoing and scheduled in upcoming weeks for members who still need certification.
