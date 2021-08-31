MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon has been recognized nationally for its nursing residency program.
The honor came from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which gave the hospital ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation Program status. According to a Sarah Bush Lincoln press release, a PTAP-accredited nurse residency program "showcases a proven record of innovation, support for new nurses, process improvement and an evidence-based adherence to national standards."
Sarah Bush Lincoln was recognized for the residency program five years after it was implemented. The hospital is one of only 208 in the nation to earn the honor.
The hospital has two classes a year, including one in both January and June.
Click here for more information.
