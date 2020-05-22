SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion for the March 31 shooting death of Gary F. Green Jr., according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
Charges have been field against Avion M. Brown of Springfield. Brown could face 35-75 years for the murder charges and 21 to 45 years for the armed robbery and home invasion charges.
The state's attorney said Brown was previously charged with obstruction of justice for the same incident.
Police say Green Jr. was found in the front yard of a residence in the 2200 block of East Spruce Street around 12:40 p.m. on March 31. Green has multiple gunshot wounds to his upper bod. He died in the HSHS St. John's Hosptial Emergency Room.
Brown is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $2 million bond.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said “The charges against an additional defendant arising from the loss of Gary Green’s life in a senseless act of gun violence is the result of excellent police work by the Springfield Police Department.”
This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to the case. Earlier this month police arrested Devione Rayford and he was charged with first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery and home invasion.
Springfield police say the case remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact them at 217-788-8311.
