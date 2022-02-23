CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two semi-truck drivers suffered serious injuries in a Cumberland County crash, state police said.
Troopers reported the crash occurred at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday as a Kenworth semi-truck was moving eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile post 109. For unknown reasons, they said the driver of the Kenworth left the road to the right, over-corrected and overturned in the road, blocking both eastbound lanes.
A Freightliner semi-truck was moving eastbound in the same location and hit the Kenworth in the roadway. Troopers said the Freightliner truck came to a rest in the median.
The drivers of the vehicles were identified as 51-year-old Milton Higgs from Katy, Texas, who was driving the Kenworth, and 68-year-old Floyd Emerson from Stroud, Okla., who was driving the Freightliner. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital before later going to a regional hospital.
The right lane remained closed at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday for recovery and clean-up efforts. The left lane is open to traffic.
Troopers said Higgs was cited for improper lane usage.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
