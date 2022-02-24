(WAND) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has released a statement after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Sen. Duckworth is a combat veteran and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. She spent 23 years in the Reserve Forces.
“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands," Sen. Duckworth said. "Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”
