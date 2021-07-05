DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Seven injuries caused by fireworks have been reported over the 4th of July weekend.
According to Memorial Hospital officials, a total of seven injuries were reported over the weekend concerning firework-related incidents.
Four of which were reported at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
At this time, no further information has been released. WAND will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.
