DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Archer Daniels Midland Company says it is moving several people in its milling business from Kansas to Decatur.
The workers, who were part of the milling business team in Overland Park, Kan., are being relocated as part of a “continue strategic alignment and investment in ADM’S North American milling business”. The company says it wants to combine the sales and commercial teams of its corn processing and wheat milling businesses after those branches were merged into one business unit in 2018.
Chris Cuddy, president of Carbohydrate Solutions at ADM, says the company sees “tremendous potential” in the milling business and is making “significant capital investments” to grow it in the long term.
“Last year, we completed the modernization of our mill in Enid, Okla., and we expect to begin operations at our new high-capacity, modern mill in Mendota, Ill., later this year,” he said. “Realigning our resources and taking advantage of other synergies within our Carbohydrate Solutions business unit help put ADM Milling in an even better place to thrive and grow long-term. Decatur has been the heart of our operations as a company since 1969, and we are excited to add even more capabilities to the strong team we have built here.”