MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAND) – A new Alabama law requires chemical castration for some sex offenders as a condition of parole.
The law, signed Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey, says a person convicted of a sex crime involving a child younger than 13 years old must start treatment at minimum a month before they are released. The treatment is required to continue until the court says it isn’t needed anymore, WSFA reports.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will apply the treatment to the convicted offender. It will slow down testosterone and production of other hormones in the person.
“People say this is inhumane,” said Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Calhoun County in his remarks backing the law. “How can it be more inhumane than molesting a small child? Now that’s one of the most inhumane things there are.”
A leader with the Alabama Civil Liberties union argues the law may be a violation of the 8th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.
“They really misunderstand what sexual assault is about,” said ACLU of Alabama Executive Director Randall Marshall. “Sexual assault isn’t about sexual gratification. It’s about power, it’s about control.”