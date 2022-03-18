SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Longbranch Grill in Shelbyville announced it was reopening.
The restaurant caught fire in February 2021. The building was a total loss. The Shelbyville community and the Longbranch staff were heartbroken.
"I had my baby shower there. I had my kid's birthdays there. We've had graduations. We've literally done most of our lives there," said Jaque Lebom, waitress.
The night of the fire, restaurant staff received a text message that the building was destroyed. Chelsea Killam, waitress, said it didn't hit her that Longbranch was gone until she walked through it.
"Knowing we couldn't go back, I think that's when it got real."
The support from staff and the community was what helped get the restaurant back up and going. Carrie Smart, owner, told WAND News it was comforting to see the amount of support and the community rally behind her.
"The amount of people that reach out to us on a daily basis over the past year. I mean, it never stopped. Everyone was just craving for us to come back," she shared.
Longbranch Grill staff said they are excited to see customers again. Stephanie Wright said being around regular customers is like being around family.
"Coming here every day was a blessing in my life. I feel like the support we've had was a bigger blessing and to be back. I'm just so grateful."
Longbranch Grill will officially reopen on Tuesday for lunch starting at 11. The restaurant will keep its usual business hours, Tuesday - Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.