SIDNEY, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of a popular Sidney ice cream shop is looking to sell the business.
The News-Gazette reports the Sidney Dairy Barn is up for sale. Owner Dennis Riggs is looking for more free time and said he's ready to "pass the frozen torch" as he prepares to reach the age of 68.
"All good things must end, I guess," he said.
The newspaper learned from Champaign Realtor Steve Littlefield that there could be competition for buying the business. Within three hours of announcing plans to list the property and business this week, Littlefield said five calls had come in from people wanting to learn more. He said the Dairy Barn will likely be on the market early during the week of June 13 with a listing price of $500,000.
The new owner will acquire the main Dairy Barn building, the Moo Thru drive-thru and two Moo Mobiles, along with the property, equipment and recipes.
Riggs has owned the business for 27 years. His goal is to be able to attend more Jeep shows, which often overlap with the ice cream shop's busy hours, and he said his manager is relocating to a location out of the Sidney area.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.