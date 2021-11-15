SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The site of a Springfield shooting is going to be transformed into a place of innovation.
Community Access Project 1908 is an effort from the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce. The organization is transforming the empty building on South Grand Avenue and 11th Street, which was a beauty supply store, and making it into a place for people to access important business resources.
The shooting in question happened in February of 2021 as a party happened inside. It claimed the life of 22-year-old Carlos Dozier and left multiple other people wounded.
The conversion is estimated to cost $1.3 million.
"This will be the site of an innovation center that will have co-working space as well as incubation and acceleration activity for minority businesses or any business owner and young professional or entrepreneur who wants to take advantage," said Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce President Dominic Watson.
Leaders hope to have the space open by the new year or the early spring at the latest.
