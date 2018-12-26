MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Six people were arrested over the in a three day span in Mattoon.
Julie R. Essick, 36, of Bedford, Indiana, was arrested on Dec. 23 at 8:27 A.M. in the 1400 block of Lakeland BLVD. Essick was charged with Driving while License Suspended and Possession of Methamphetamine. The charges allege that Essick was pulled over for a traffic violation, arrested for having a suspended license, and found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. She was taken to the jail.
Daniel L. Cox Jr., 31 of Mattoon, was arrested on Dec. 24 at 3:31 A.M. in the 800 block of N. Rt. 45. He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. The charge alleges that Cox was found to be in possession of meth and hypodermic needles during a traffic stop. Two associates, Kenneth R. Reeves, 51, as well as Christopher D. Veach, 45 of Mattoon, were also arrested during the traffic stop. Both men were also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine after meth was discovered in their pockets. All suspects were taken to the jail.
Jacob D. Beck, 24, of Charleston, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 10:21 A.M. in the 1800 block of Dewitt Ave. He was taken into custody due to an outstanding Effingham County warrant of arrest for failing to appear in Court on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. Beck was taken to jail.
Jacob D. Beck, 24 of Charleston, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 10:21 A.M. in the 1800 block of Dewitt Ave. He was taken into custody due to an outstanding Effingham County warrant of arrest for failing to appear in Court on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. Beck was taken to jail.
Chryssen L. Brown, 32, of Farina, was arrested on Dec. 25 at 8:26 P.M. in the 800 block of Piatt Ave. She was charged with Obstructing Justice and Possession of Methamphetamine. The charges allege that Brown gave officers a false name in order to avoid being arrested on an Effingham County warrant of arrest for drugs, and that she was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the jail.