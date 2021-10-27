CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Responders will perform a spill containment drill on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Champaign.
The drill will happen from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on that date with a simulated 911 call. In order to replicate a large oil spill from a fuel farm, the Champaign Fire Department will put dye in storm drains near the University of Illinois' oil storage tanks on South Oak Street.
The dye will then travel south to the Embarras River watershed, which is east of the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
Responders said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires this drill. It satisfies the Abbott Power Plant's Facility Response Plan requirements.
Click here for more information about spill responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.