SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — In June, community activist, District 186 school board member and SIU employee Erica Austin was diagnosed with breast cancer.
As a BRCA gene holder, Austin gets preventative testing done twice a year. Her cancer was discovered during one of these procedures.
"Early detection does save lives and getting those regular checkups help you out a lot," said Austin. "Waiting till you actually feel something doesn't always solve the problem because I felt nothing. I was just going as a normal checkup. It was part of my routine."
A few weeks ago, Austin underwent breast cancer surgery. After her recovery, she will be walking a runway at New York fashion week.
"On September 10, I'll be walking in New York Fashion Week for ANA ONO, she owns a intimate apparel line for people who have been through breast cancer, survivors, or people who are actually even going through it," said Austin.
Dr. Nicole Sommer, a plastic surgery professor at SIU school of medicine has attended previous New York Fashion Week Breast Reconstruction Awareness Days. She said these events are very uplifting and empowering.
"Just watching the women walk the runway, there's nothing that compares to it," said Sommer. "What makes it more special than other shows in the same week is because it's not about the clothes, it's not about the designer, it's about these women who are being empowered to be on stage when they probably haven't felt great about themselves in this process."
