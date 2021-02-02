SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The leader of the Springfield Education Association is temporarily leaving his position after a recent arrest.
The SEA issued a statement Tuesday regarding Aaron Graves, who was arrested on domestic battery charges early Sunday, according to our news partners at WTAX Radio. The organization said Graves is "temporarily stepping away" from day-to-day duties in order to "deal with a personal family matter."
Graves has been released on bond following the arrest, which happened after police responded to a residence at 500 S. Park St. According to WTAX, the woman who called police and Graves are in a romantic relationship.
The SEA said First Vice President Angie Meneghetti will be acting president while Graves is away.
"Out of respect for the privacy of Mr. Graves and his family, the SEA will have no further comment," the SEA statement said.
