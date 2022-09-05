SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium.
Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for.
“Students are excited about that. They are ready to get out there and show off all the hard work we did at band camp and over the summer and these first two weeks of school.” said Boucher.
Families of the students were allowed to attend the event as well. A lot of them were also excited about being able to ride a charter bus for the first time.
“The students are excited, the parents are excited. They’re especially excited about the fact that they get to go on a charter bus. Most of them haven’t been on one or its been a while. Just a fun day to spend with the band and their family.” stated Boucher.
The students are also known for being in band because they genuinely want to. With all of the practice and band camp they experience, they still keep that school spirit.
“We are large, we are proud, we have a ton of school spirit. All the kids that are in band right now want to be in band and they love it. They are willing to show up at 7:15 every morning to come out and practice and do what they love.” said Boucher.
You can find the band at any football game this season.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.