SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Over 100,000 comic books were on full display in Springfield today.
Route 66 hotel hosted it's annual comic book convention. The hotel hosts four one day comic book conventions a year.
Organizers say it's important to keep comic book sales going because they have a huge impact on pop culture today.
"Well comic books have been around since the mid-1930's and a lot of the things that are real popular, like movies and TV shows started off as comics," said Organizer Allan Morton.
The next convention will be on May 17.