SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council has voted to close a loophole that was allowing package liquor stores from getting serving licenses just to acquire a gaming license.
An 8-1 tally pushed through an ordinance making this change Tuesday night, our news partners at WTAX Radio said. Kristin DiCenso was the only no vote on this issue, and John Fulgenzi voted present because he holds a liquor license.
When this ordinance was being considered, Mayor Jim Langfelder said Springfield leaders wanted to put a stop to the loophole by changing the law. A major concern with it was package stores using even a small amount of drinking, such as a tasting, to allow gambling.
"The ordinance would close that loophole where it would prevent future package liquor stores from going that route," Langfelder said. "So they will have to make a determination - do you want to be a server of alcohol or do you want to sell the packaged liquor?"
City leaders were also considering a ban on 3 a.m. liquor licenses - something Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer was in favor of.
"What it does is it diverts police protection for other parts of the city because the police go and they sit outside these three o'clock bars because honestly (they're) looking for problems," said Hanauer.
The council rejected this potential ban.
