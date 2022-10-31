SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
The warrant charges Davis with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon in relation to the shooting.
One man outside the bar was struck by a gunshot. He was treated at Saint John's Hospital and later released.
