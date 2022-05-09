SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man who tried to entice a minor for sexual activity will serve eight years in prison.
In a Monday press release, prosecutors said 37-year-old Matthew Wetzel was sentenced on May 5, 2022. He faced charges of attempted enticement on a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.
Evidence presented by prosecution showed that on or about Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, 2021, Wetzel knowingly tried to "persuade, induce and entice" a person he believed to be under 18 in order to engage in sexual activity. Prosecutors said he "knowingly used a facility and means of interstate commerce, the internet and a cellular telephone" with an intent to transmit the name and address of another person who was under 16 years old, and did so to entice that child for sexual activity.
Wetzel was indicted on charges in September 2020. He entered a guilty plea in November 2021. After the sentencing hearing, he was placed in the custody of the United States Marshals.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office, with help from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Springfield Police Department and Illinois State Police.
The government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.