SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) – Roy Williams Jr. has been selected to fill the role of Ward 3 alderman in Springfield, Mayor Jim Langfelder announced Friday.
If his nomination is approved by the city council on Tuesday, Williams will take over the position from newly-appointed Sen. Doris Turner – who was chosen to replace former Sen. Andy Manar, who vacated the seat earlier this year.
Williams was one of nine people who applied for the position.
"Roy is very engaged with Ward 3 and throughout the community on different fronts," Langfelder said in a statement. "I believe he will represent the residents, neighborhoods and city very well and be a great addition to the city council."
According to Williams' resume, he served in the United States Army from 1976 to 1990. He later earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield, and has served as the president of the Faith Coalition for the Common Good since 2010.
Williams will fill out the remainder of Turner's term, which expires in 2023.
