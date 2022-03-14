SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's mayor said he is praying for Ivan Fedorov, the kidnapped Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol allegedly kidnapped by Russia.
Federov, who Ukrainian officials said had been abducted by Russian forces during the country's invasion of Ukraine, had visited Springfield in February 2018 as part of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation Open World Delegation. He attended a Springfield city council meeting and visited with Langfelder in his office.
Langfelder said the tragic and horrific events of this invasion are unfolding as democracy and freedom are under attack and families are being separated.
"Especially with the stance the president of Ukraine has taken, I think it really shows the strength of the human spirit when you're talking about the Ukrainians, especially the ones who chose to stay and fight for their country and their freedom," Langfelder said.
Langfelder said the invasion brings back similarities to what his family experienced in World War II and the German Nazi invasion.
Ukraine officials said the Russian military abducted Federov after "clinically accusing" him of "terrorism", per a report from NBC News. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for the release of Federov after talks with Germany and France leaders.
"Prospects for peace talks also discussed," Zelenskyy said. "We most stop the aggressor together."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.