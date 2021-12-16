SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Plastics announced a donation of over $100,000 to the Simmons Cancer Institute.
A check was presented to the institute Thursday for $112,010 as part of the donor's 2021 Drain for the Cure fundraiser. This brings the total amount donated since the start of this fundraiser to over $500,000.
Donations were also collected through individual donations from employees, customers, vendors, business partners and friends of Springfield Plastics, per a press release.
“We are so proud to have such a generous community around us at Springfield Plastics,” said Steve Baker, president of Springfield Plastics. “To honor our family members, friends, employees, and partners lost and support those still fighting against their own cancer diagnosis means so very much to our company.”
In addition, donations also came from an initiative held by Dale Himstedt of D&H Drainage called Grain for the Cure. In this effort, he picked up grain donations right from the field from any farmer willing to drop a few bushels into his dump wagon, with no amount being too small. The grain was then taken to a local elevator to be sold in the donors' names, and Himstedt brought in $12,000 through Grain for the Cure.
“The first customer I introduced the idea to explained that he had battled cancer in high school and was ready to help,” said Himstedt. “His generosity shocked and energized me. Many elevators and other ag businesses decided to help, too.”
Springfield Plastics also saw local communities get involved in fundraising efforts through Game for the Cure, which was a football game between Auburn High School and North Mac High School on Oct. 8. Cancer survivors and their families had an opportunities to share their stories at halftime.
Attendees were able to buy Drain for the Cure merchandise and be part of a 50/50 raffle held by the Knights of Columbus - 10556 Saint Benedict Council of Auburn, Illinois.
Proceeds were all donated for Drain for the Cure, organizers said.
