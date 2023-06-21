SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - When it comes to working, having a job that you enjoy is one of the primary factors that encourages people to stay employed, according to the Workforce team at the Springfield Urban League.
That's why they focus on connecting people with jobs that they enjoy or jobs that help them learn something. The team says this approach helps people stay employed for more than just a few months.
"We want them to be successful once they obtain employment, so we really focus on helping them to also build longevity once they obtain a job," said Twyla Moore, Director of Workforce at Springfield Urban League.
While many organizations help participants locate jobs and create resumes, Springfield Urban League helps with other forms of assistance.
"Our supportive services include transportation assistance, so participants could get gas cards or bus passes and some of our participants had children so we provided childcare assistance," said Leah Tiner, Program Manager for the Urban Youth Employment Program. "We also provided work clothing assistance, so some of the participate means may not have had interview work-ready clothing, so we will provide that."
In addition to workforce programs for adults, the Urban League also has programs for people aged 16 to 29. One of these is the Urban Youth Employment Program, which provides participants with employment coaching, job readiness, job placement, financial coaching, and educational support.
"Our youth are up next and we want to make sure that they have the tools that they need to excel in a career path," said Christina Davis, the Job Developer with Workforce Development Center. "We want to make sure that they know about all the options that they have moving forward, and just giving them a good start."
The Youth Employment Program has helped more than 65 young adults find employment, pursue college, and learn financial literacy in its first year.
For more information on the Economic and Workforce Development programs at the Springfield Urban League, click this link.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.