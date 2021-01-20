DECATUR, Ill (WAND) Junior high students at St. Patrick Catholic school in Decatur took part in the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by watching it live in the classroom. Their teacher, Jerry Spain, says they are excited.
"They just took their constitution test. So it's all kind of starting to make sense to them of...who's who," Spain said.
He says watching it invited students to get into a conversation about politics.
"Since our school is a smaller school, there are less kids so they'll listen to what other people say and take into consideration...and respect their opinion that they have," said 7th grader Tanisha Gardet. She also said this will give her more insight on what it means to vote when it comes time for her and her peers.
Spain says students at St. Patrick are optimistic about the next 4 years, and says this is the first election they have an opinion on, at their age.
