SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Fair headlining act Staind backs out of the 2021 lineup.
Staind was originally scheduled to perform Thursday, Aug. 12, but due to scheduling conflicts will no longer be coming to the State Fair.
“We are disappointed that Staind will not be a part of our 2021 grandstand lineup,” said State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “We are working on filling the spot and can assure you the grandstand will be rocking on opening night.”
Customers that purchased Staind tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com , or through the Ticketmaster mobile app, will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.
Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.
All COVID-19 protocols in effect at the time of the fair will be followed.
Fairgoers will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.
Thursday, Aug. 12: TBD
Friday, Aug. 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road
Tier 3 - $48 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $38 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83
Saturday, Aug. 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71
Sunday, Aug. 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan
Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84
Monday, Aug. 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
FREE Concert
Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith
Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72
Wednesday, Aug. 18: I Love the 90’s Tour
Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59
Thursday, Aug. 19: Bad Flower with TBD
General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50
* At the time of purchase, the customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing-room-only track ticket.
Friday, Aug. 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70
Saturday, Aug. 21: TBD
Sunday, Aug. 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special
Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59
