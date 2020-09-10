DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A piece of Decatur’s history is now gone. On Thursday, what was left of Starship Billiards came down, more than three months after being destroyed by a fire.
"It is still pretty fresh,” Holly Vinson, Starship’s former assistant manager, said. “It is hard to wrap your head around what is going on. It is just the end of it."
Vinson worked as Starship’s assistant manager for several years. The building that once stood near the intersection of 22nd Street and Pershing Road held several memories for her.
"From breakups, to children being born to vacations,” she said. "It has me in disbelief. I just can't even think that it is real."
The place she considered a second home is now a pile of rubble. Crews demolished the fire-damaged building on Thursday.
"I know it is just a building to most people, but to us, it is like losing a member of our family,” Vinson said.
The May 31 fire broke out late in the night after everyone had left for the day. For Vinson, the customers will be what she misses the most.
"Customers made us feel so good, just welcoming and joke around and lot of friends were made from customers,” she said.
Twelve people, including Vinson, worked at the facility. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Vinson said it is believed to have started near the office.
The owners have no plans to rebuild.
