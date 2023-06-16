DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - Recent violent acts have gained attention from state leaders and the White House.
Congresswoman, Robin Kelly, sent a letter to Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. and Danville Police Chief, Christopher Yates. The letter addressed the "terrorizing attacks" made to the future site of Affirmative Care Solutions.
Rep. Kelly made it clear that the city should take these acts of violence seriously.
"I have shared information about these attacks with the White House and stand ready to request the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in investigating these terrorizing attacks."
On Tuesday, WAND reached out to Danville police regarding the second attack. DPD replied saying, "I have no information on this, and no police report was filed."
WAND also reached out to Mayor Williams. He declined an interview, saying, "he does not have any information on this incident."
After Rep. Kelly sent the letter Thursday, the city provided a statement from Chief Yates. He confirmed officers did respond to an alarm call. A police report was not made.
"In regards to the incident that occurred on or around June 2, 2023, Officers responded to the location for an alarm call. Based on the call log it does not appear that there was a complainant on scene that could point out any damage, however, the building appeared secure and there were no signs of entry or new damage," shared Yates.
According to Yates, LaDonna Prince, property owner of the future clinic, gave police a flash-drive with surveillance video.
"On June 7, 2023, Prince contacted my secretary and asked for her specifically as I was in a meeting. Prince was in the PSB lobby and met with my secretary. Subsequently, Prince gave my secretary a flash-drive that was reported to have video of the June 2 suspect or someone who was trespassing. The drive was delivered to the reporting officer who reviewed it and placed it into evidence," shared Yates.
Rep. Kelly is requesting the city provide updates in the investigations.
"I trust that the City of Danville is working diligently to investigate these attacks and take the necessary action to ensure that a future attack does not occur," stated Rep. Kelly. "To the extent information can be shared, I request an update on the status of these investigations and a report on the steps the City of Danville and Danville Police Department are taking to ensure these attacks cease."
