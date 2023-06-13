DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — In May, a man had federal charges brought against him for attacking the future site of an abortion clinic. Only weeks later, another person has torn down repairs and attempted to get inside the building.
LaDonna, Prince, Property owner of Affirmative Care Solutions provided a statement, calling it a wave of fear and panic.
"Recently, our future clinic location in Danville, Illinois was attacked by an anti-abortion terrorist. This attempted arson, what would have been the sixth against abortion providers in the U.S. in less than two years, is a chilling example of the harsh reality that abortion providers face every day. Then just two weeks later, an intruder tore down part of our temporary repairs and may have tried to enter the building, causing another wave of panic and fear. Attacks like this are designed to intimidate and terrorize us out of providing abortion care to Illinois women and pregnant people from across the South and the Midwest, who face bans in their own home states."
Abortion has been a hot topic in the Danville community. In May, the city council passed an ordinance that would ban the supply of abortion medication to the city.
"These acts of violence, obviously they're scaring us. And that's literally what they're doing it for is to scare us," said Caylynne Dobbles, President of VC Pride.
A GoFundMe was created and has raised over $14,000. The funds will help with repairs and obtaining security for the building.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly reminds the community that this clinic will offer more than just abortion services. She told WAND the person who committed the crime must be held accountable. She also reassured that abortion services remain legal in the state.
"The message should be sent that we're not going to tolerate this. Abortion is legal in the state of Illinois."
Organizations in the community are asking for city leaders to take a stand on the violence. Two members with VC Pride Coalition told WAND, they have not heard anything from officials.
"I think there's no sense of security here and I think it's going to shy people from our community from wanting to get services because they may think 'what if something happens to me while I'm there?' Or whether or not people will be outside yelling at me," said Diamond Moss, treasurer for VC Pride Coalition.
WAND reached out to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., but he declined to speak.
