SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin) is introducing legislation that would end a surcharge used by natural gas companies to fund projects.
“Utility bills are on the rise, which is hurting our consumers who have already had a difficult two years with the ongoing pandemic,” Castro said. “This legislation is about oversight. Natural gas companies have a responsibility to upgrade their systems efficiently to ensure the burden doesn’t fall on their ratepayers.”
Senate Bill 570 would put an end to the “Qualified Infrastructure Plant” natural gas surcharge. This surcharge has been used by natural gas utilities to fund urgent repairs to systems, like replacing dangerous cast iron pipes.
However, Castro said this charge has continued to appear on ratepayers’ bills even after many of those projects are completed.
She believes ending the surcharge will further increase transparency and protect people from "unnecessary rate hikes" on their utility bills.
“It’s time for Springfield to tell gas utilities to stop treating their customers like an ATM,” said Bryan McDaniel, director of governmental affairs at the Citizen’s Utility Board.
“The passing of the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was an important step in holding natural gas companies accountable. Now, this legislation will go even further to end unnecessary surcharges on our residents’ utility bills,” Castro said. “We’re doubling down on our state’s commitment to protecting ratepayers and demanding transparency from natural gas companies.”
SB 570 is currently awaiting assignment to a committee.
