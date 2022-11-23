deer fire arm.bmp

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of  52,354 deer.

According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4.
 
Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
 
• Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11
• Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15
• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
 
For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.
 
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, can be found below.
 


County

2020

2021

2022

 
 

ADAMS

1305

1311

1437

 
 

ALEXANDER

257

264

239

 
 

BOND

427

478

537

 
 

BOONE

79

73

71

 
 

BROWN

559

572

655

 
 

BUREAU

639

612

609

 
 

CALHOUN

360

427

465

 
 

CARROLL

355

373

331

 
 

CASS

384

386

423

 
 

CHAMPAIGN

163

143

137

 
 

CHRISTIAN

422

376

403

 
 

CLARK

630

692

721

 
 

CLAY

735

765

889

 
 

CLINTON

474

493

606

 
 

COLES

451

466

487

 
 

CRAWFORD

561

635

673

 
 

CUMBERLAND

544

531

542

 
 

DEKALB

78

87

73

 
 

DEWITT

223

195

220

 
 

DOUGLAS

115

115

120

 
 

EDGAR

332

370

424

 
 

EDWARDS

227

273

317

 
 

EFFINGHAM

614

637

653

 
 

FAYETTE

986

1106

1184

 
 

FORD

80

81

86

 
 

FRANKLIN

749

848

956

 
 

FULTON

1202

1154

1249

 
 

GALLATIN

235

253

305

 
 

GREENE

638

612

634

 
 

GRUNDY

151

154

172

 
 

HAMILTON

661

729

741

 
 

HANCOCK

1056

1001

1128

 
 

HARDIN

420

515

548

 
 

HENDERSON

308

262

283

 
 

HENRY

291

268

275

 
 

IROQUOIS

322

282

257

 
 

JACKSON

1230

1290

1484

 
 

JASPER

693

715

794

 
 

JEFFERSON

1087

1228

1249

 
 

JERSEY

350

416

425

 
 

JO DAVIESS

1029

830

843

 
 

JOHNSON

858

866

874

 
 

KANE

18

27

18

 
 

KANKAKEE

124

140

114

 
 

KENDALL

57

47

43

 
 

KNOX

686

720

737

 
 

LAKE

0

5

5

 
 

LASALLE

473

409

427

 
 

LAWRENCE

334

366

399

 
 

LEE

337

316

314

 
 

LIVINGSTON

279

312

268

 
 

LOGAN

200

217

193

 
 

MACON

157

148

155

 
 

MACOUPIN

997

1003

1120

 
 

MADISON

384

460

509

 
 

MARION

917

998

1186

 
 

MARSHALL

408

393

412

 
 

MASON

256

258

249

 
 

MASSAC

220

238

268

 
 

MCDONOUGH

455

488

495

 
 

MCHENRY

172

181

129

 
 

MCLEAN

412

398

349

 
 

MENARD

213

214

215

 
 

MERCER

533

538

509

 
 

MONROE

670

710

856

 
 

MONTGOMERY

523

541

619

 
 

MORGAN

378

364

442

 
 

MOULTRIE

143

146

158

 
 

OGLE

442

394

356

 
 

PEORIA

545

567

576

 
 

PERRY

719

783

969

 
 

PIATT

90

83

89

 
 

PIKE

1033

987

1129

 
 

POPE

888

934

1068

 
 

PULASKI

178

190

222

 
 

PUTNAM

209

236

228

 
 

RANDOLPH

1341

1457

1518

 
 

RICHLAND

405

475

487

 
 

ROCK ISLAND

462

404

408

 
 

SALINE

535

533

628

 
 

SANGAMON

330

354

327

 
 

SCHUYLER

763

833

904

 
 

SCOTT

176

209

190

 
 

SHELBY

825

864

883

 
 

ST. CLAIR

477

529

576

 
 

STARK

126

113

118

 
 

STEPHENSON

408

370

342

 
 

TAZEWELL

314

339

352

 
 

UNION

773

795

812

 
 

VERMILION

333

400

369

 
 

WABASH

102

118

122

 
 

WARREN

294

288

290

 
 

WASHINGTON

600

672

771

 
 

WAYNE

864

935

1015

 
 

WHITE

467

437

553

 
 

WHITESIDE

424

348

335

 
 

WILL

150

123

134

 
 

WILLIAMSON

950

1109

1287

 
 

WINNEBAGO

194

167

154

 
 

WOODFORD

373

397

434

 
 

Total

47416

48964

52354

