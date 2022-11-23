ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer.
According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.
2020
2021
2022
ADAMS
1305
1311
1437
ALEXANDER
257
264
239
BOND
427
478
537
BOONE
79
73
71
BROWN
559
572
655
BUREAU
639
612
609
CALHOUN
360
427
465
CARROLL
355
373
331
CASS
384
386
423
CHAMPAIGN
163
143
137
CHRISTIAN
422
376
403
CLARK
630
692
721
CLAY
735
765
889
CLINTON
474
493
606
COLES
451
466
487
CRAWFORD
561
635
673
CUMBERLAND
544
531
542
DEKALB
78
87
73
DEWITT
223
195
220
DOUGLAS
115
115
120
EDGAR
332
370
424
EDWARDS
227
273
317
EFFINGHAM
614
637
653
FAYETTE
986
1106
1184
FORD
80
81
86
FRANKLIN
749
848
956
FULTON
1202
1154
1249
GALLATIN
235
253
305
GREENE
638
612
634
GRUNDY
151
154
172
HAMILTON
661
729
741
HANCOCK
1056
1001
1128
HARDIN
420
515
548
HENDERSON
308
262
283
HENRY
291
268
275
IROQUOIS
322
282
257
JACKSON
1230
1290
1484
JASPER
693
715
794
JEFFERSON
1087
1228
1249
JERSEY
350
416
425
JO DAVIESS
1029
830
843
JOHNSON
858
866
874
KANE
18
27
18
KANKAKEE
124
140
114
KENDALL
57
47
43
KNOX
686
720
737
LAKE
0
5
5
LASALLE
473
409
427
LAWRENCE
334
366
399
LEE
337
316
314
LIVINGSTON
279
312
268
LOGAN
200
217
193
MACON
157
148
155
MACOUPIN
997
1003
1120
MADISON
384
460
509
MARION
917
998
1186
MARSHALL
408
393
412
MASON
256
258
249
MASSAC
220
238
268
MCDONOUGH
455
488
495
MCHENRY
172
181
129
MCLEAN
412
398
349
MENARD
213
214
215
MERCER
533
538
509
MONROE
670
710
856
MONTGOMERY
523
541
619
MORGAN
378
364
442
MOULTRIE
143
146
158
OGLE
442
394
356
PEORIA
545
567
576
PERRY
719
783
969
PIATT
90
83
89
PIKE
1033
987
1129
POPE
888
934
1068
PULASKI
178
190
222
PUTNAM
209
236
228
RANDOLPH
1341
1457
1518
RICHLAND
405
475
487
ROCK ISLAND
462
404
408
SALINE
535
533
628
SANGAMON
330
354
327
SCHUYLER
763
833
904
SCOTT
176
209
190
SHELBY
825
864
883
ST. CLAIR
477
529
576
STARK
126
113
118
STEPHENSON
408
370
342
TAZEWELL
314
339
352
UNION
773
795
812
VERMILION
333
400
369
WABASH
102
118
122
WARREN
294
288
290
WASHINGTON
600
672
771
WAYNE
864
935
1015
WHITE
467
437
553
WHITESIDE
424
348
335
WILL
150
123
134
WILLIAMSON
950
1109
1287
WINNEBAGO
194
167
154
WOODFORD
373
397
434
Total
47416
48964
52354
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.