ILLINOIS (WAND) – Efforts to train teachers in the event of a bleeding emergency at schools are underway in Illinois.
A total of over 7,000 STOP the Bleed kits have gone to schools in Illinois as part of a push to improve trauma management. Over the summer, each school in the state received one kit from the Regional Offices of Education. The program asks each school district to train at least five teachers or staff in every building where kids attend school. One that is finished, another five kits are sent to each school.
The campaign from the Illinois Terrorism Task Force is meant to “train, equip and empower” bystanders to help in an emergency before professional help gets to the scene.
“Our top priority will always be preventing violence from occurring, but we must also be prepared for worst case scenarios,” said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “STOP the Bleed kits and the training that comes along with them can save lives and I applaud the Illinois Terrorism Task Force for implementing this program statewide.”
Each STOP the Bleed kit has a C-A-T tourniquet, QuikClot Bleeding Control Dressing, Emergency Trauma Dressing, MicroShield Mask, nitrile gloves, trauma shears, a permanent marker and an instruction card.
“STOP the Bleed kits provide the tools to help the public save lives, but the knowledge and confidence to save a life comes with proper training,” said Mary Connelly RN, Director of the Illinois Medical Emergency Response Team (IMERT). “With more certified trainers, the mission of helping and protecting our communities can grow.”
The Illinois Terrorism Task Force said it needs more trainers to meet a demand of over 5,000 public and private Illinois schools. A press release said it is calling on people in the medical community, volunteer organizations and people involved in police and fire. More information about training courses and how organizations can help provide training can be found at this link.