MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Students at a Champaign County School raised funds to help shelter pets.
Through the school's Giving Tree Project students at Middletown Prairie Elementary School were able to collect money to donate to Champaign County Humane Society.
"Our community here support school and our students so many times over, so we felt we needed to give back to the community and we wanted to give a voice to the animals who don't have a voice," said Tracey Maxey, Librarian for Middletown Prairie Elementary.
The Giving Tree Project has collected Dollars for Dogs, Coins for Cats and assorted items off of the CCSHS wish list.
