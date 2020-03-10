CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A referendum on the University of Illinois’s spring 2020 ballot proposing a new mascot for the school passed on Monday night.
The new mascot would be the “Belted Kingfisher.” Students voted in favor of the mascot with a 4,222 to 3,597 vote.
Now the vote goes to University Administration. They have the final decision to adopt the mascot based on the non-binding referendum vote.
According to Robin Kaler, the spokesperson for University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones, there are no plans to choose a mascot at this time.
The new mascot would not replace the name “Fighting Illini.” The new mascot would take the place of Chief Illiniwek after the NCAA banned it in 2005.
The mascot would have been the first female mascot in the Big Ten. The design was created by a current University of Illinois student.