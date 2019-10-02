(WAND) – A study found Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru lanes when compared to other American fast food chains.
A 2019 report published by QSR Magazine compared data from 10 chains across 1,503 restaurant visits. Arby’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and other chains joined Chick-fil-A in being part of the study, which SeeLevel HX collected and tabulated for QSR. Visits happened across the U.S., across regions and through all parts of the day, QSR said.
QSR said it found the average time Americans spend at drive-thru windows is increasing. In 2019, a 255-second average was about 20 seconds longer than 2018 results. Chick-fil-A specifically had an average speed of service of 322.98 seconds. The next highest was McDonald’s, which sat at 284.5 seconds.
QSR said the people who collected data noticed “constantly crowded lanes” at Chick-fil-A stores that aren’t showing signs of slowing down, even though at some locations the business has tried to streamline service by placing employees outside with iPads. That system allows Chick-fil-A to collect someone’s order and payment in one transaction.
Chick-fil-A leaders said they are continuing to look at embracing technology to improve the experience for guests.
QSR also included Chick-fil-A at fifth overall on its list of top 50 fast food brands in the United States.