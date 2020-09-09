ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of Arcola Jr./Sr. High School are seeking support as their principal battles cancer.
Lisa Sigrist has a rare disease called neuroendocrine cancer. A Facebook post from the school said the cancer has spread to her liver and lungs.
She is expected to soon begin "very aggressive" chemotherapy treatments after several weeks and many appointments.
"Mrs. Sigrist is in overall good health and continues to stay positive," the Facebook post said. "She is a fighter and with the support and prayers of our community we are confident that she will overcome this. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers."
The school listed two options for people to show their support to the Sigrist family. In a fundraiser, people can buy "Sigrist Strong" shirts and masks. Another initiative, posted on Meal Train, asks for people to make dinner for the Sigrist family as they process the emotions they are going through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.