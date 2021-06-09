CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said damaged a residence when gunshots were fired in a Champaign neighborhood has been arrested.
At 1:07 p.m. on May 28, police responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Drive for a report of shots fired. They found 13 shell casings in the road and damage to a residence in the 1400 block of the same street. There was no other damage or injuries reported.
Police said information was developed to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Tyrone Gordon. On June 8, a search warrant was obtained for his residence, located in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive in Champaign.
At 6:03 a.m. Wednesday, the search warrant was served at the location and Gordon was arrested. The arrest was on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in reference to a burglary case and on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of less than five cannabis plants.
Gordon is in custody in the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Champaign police thanked the community and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance in the investigation.
Anyone with more information about the shots fired case should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for someone to privately share information. Those who want to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.