URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman arrested in connection to a chain reaction crash that killed a University of Illinois police lieutenant has been formally charged with driving under the influence.
According to The News-Gazette, Logan S. Freed, 25, of Champaign is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, along with a less serious aggravated driving under the influence count, in relation to the Sunday crash that claimed the life of Lt. Aaron Landers. The less serious charge alleges Freed drove drunk in a car that did not have liability insurance coverage.
Authorities said Freed was under the influence of alcohol when she disobeyed a red light and hit a car, which Landers then hit with his motorcycle.
Freed was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound on Church Street in Champaign when she hit a car, which was northbound on Prospect Avenue, police said. The force of the crash moved that vehicle into the southbound Prospect lane, where Landers struck it.
After the crash, Landers, who was off-duty, told an officer his arm and leg hurt, per prosecutors. He died at 3:11 a.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A driver in the area told police Freed was driving fast when she ran a red light and crashed, a police report said. An officer said Freed had the smell of alcohol on her, had an inside-out shirt, and had glossy and watery eyes. The report said she could not successfully complete DUI-related tests, such as reciting part of the alphabet, counting backwards or standing on one leg.
Police said a bottle of a possible alcohol-based beverage was discovered in Freed's car, along with under one gram of cannabis. Freed had told authorities she drank two margaritas while having dinner with her family.
Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Regan Radtke said the suspect "made a scene" at the hospital but did eventually take a DUI kit. Results from that are not yet complete. According to Radtke, a domestic battery charge is still pending against Freed.
Bond for Freed was set at $250,000 - the same amount prosecutors had requested. Freed will return to court on Oct. 19.
If she is found guilty, Freed could face penalties from probation to three to 14 years in prison.
