KENNEY, Ill. (WAND) — A manhunt has ended after the suspect in a deadly Kenney shooting was found dead in Macon County.

The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office said Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz shot and killed one person Sunday and injured another. 

At 9 pm Monday, DeWitt County CenCom got a call from an individual stating they believed they had located the vehicle driven by Munoz near a wind tower in Macon County just South of the DeWitt/Macon County line.
 
DeWitt County Deputies responded to the location along with Macon County deputies.
 
Deputies located the white Honda Accord with Illinois registration DT50632. 
 
Munoz was in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Police said he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, law enforcement was called to a home on Kenney Road just after 3 p.m.

Police had previously issued a shelter in place order for Kenney residents following the shooting. 

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice identified the man who was killed as John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, 78, of Kenney.

DeWitt County Deputies located one of the two shooting victims in his vehicle. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Clinton and then transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he remains in stable condition. 

Four other occupants had remained at the scene hiding from the suspect. While speaking with the occupants, deputies determined that a person at the scene had been fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner and was later identified as Anderson.

Both victims were related to the shooter.

