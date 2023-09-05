KENNEY, Ill. (WAND) — A manhunt has ended after the suspect in a deadly Kenney shooting was found dead in Macon County.
The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office said Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz shot and killed one person Sunday and injured another.
On Sunday, law enforcement was called to a home on Kenney Road just after 3 p.m.
Police had previously issued a shelter in place order for Kenney residents following the shooting.
DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice identified the man who was killed as John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, 78, of Kenney.
DeWitt County Deputies located one of the two shooting victims in his vehicle. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Clinton and then transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he remains in stable condition.
Four other occupants had remained at the scene hiding from the suspect. While speaking with the occupants, deputies determined that a person at the scene had been fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner and was later identified as Anderson.
Both victims were related to the shooter.
