DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Mattavius A. Anderson in connection with the shooting of Janiah Thomas and a four-year-old child that occurred on N. Woodford Street on March 8, 2023.
Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
The investigation into Wednesday's shooting has also led to the arrest of a 17-year-old for first-degree murder. The 17-year-old has been detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
In addition to Anderson, an arrest warrant has also been obtained for a 15-year-old for the charge of first-degree murder.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
