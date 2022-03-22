TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone.
But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
"We will have our attorney get involved with what we're gong to require if somebody does approach us," said Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry.
He says they don't have any potential dispensaries at the moment, but they just want to be prepared if an opportunity does come their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.