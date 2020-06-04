TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Protesters marched in Taylorville Thursday evening, speaking about racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.
"Until we all come together, nothing's gonna change," said organizer Chadwick Workman. "I don't understand why we are so divided, when America started as the melting pot, so I want to help bring people together."
Protesters marched around the square, before ending at the courthouse, where organizer Chadwick Workman chillingly repeated George Floyd's last words. The protesters also laid face down with their hands behind their backs, the same position Floyd was in while pleading for his life.
The demonstration brought Jennifer Gant - who is in an interracial marriage and has bi-racial children - to tears.
"If you have a moment, sit down with somebody of a different race, and actually listen to them and hear their fears and actually listen," Gant said. You might have a different opinion of what's going on."
Law enforcement officers were also on scene, not only providing public safety, but actually participating in the march.
"This is people's 1st amendment right, to get out and protest, and let their voices be heard," said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. "I want to be part of that. I want the public to know that our police officers are just sickened by what happened in Minnesota. We are absolutely sickened by what happened."
After speaking out at the protest, Workman is urging others to do so as well.
"Don't be afraid to speak out," he said. "Don't think just because you're one person that you can't make a difference, because I thought the same thing, and here I am three days later, leading a protest in Taylorville."
