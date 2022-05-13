DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who shot an 8-year-old child in Decatur will serve six years in prison.
William Toussaint, 19, was arrested in July 2021 for the shooting. The victim had been shot in the arm.
Toussaint pleaded guilty in court Friday to a charge of attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm and will serve the six-year prison sentence, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for time served form July 17, 2021 to May 12, 2022.
Three other charges against the suspect were dropped in exchange for the plea.
