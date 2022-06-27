SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen died after being shot in Springfield Sunday night.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Lions Court around 6:40 p.m. for a shooting.
The victim, Jamarius Williams, 19, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
The shooting is actively being investigated by the Springfield Police Department as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.