DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult after he crashed a car into a home and killed a resident inside.
The Macon County State's Attorney said, 17-year-old Micaiah G. Barton is being charged with two counts of aggravated DUI.
On Nov. 23, police say Barton crashed his car into the home of Mary D. Hinton. The car hit a gas line, causing the home to go up in flames.
Hinton, 87, was found dead in the home by firefighters.
Adult charges against Barton were filed on Monday. His bound is set at $100,000. He will appear in court again on Dec. 18.