DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 14-year-old is recovering after a shooting over Memorial Day Weekend.
Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Elm Street around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. They found the 14-year-old on scene and first responders transported the teen to a local hospital.
Several adults and two other children were also present at the time, but police said the shooting appears to be accidental. However, officers added the investigation is still ongoing and charges could be filed at a later date.
Anyone with additional information that could help in this investigation should call Decatur Police (217-424-2736) or Macon County Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.